Recent news:

Marine liability and UK property heads leave Brit

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 6 June 2017

Brit Insurance's marine liability head Richard Mander and UK property leader David Hancock have both left the business, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Sources said that the duo exited late last month. In each case it is understood that their departure is likely to signal a drawback in the lines of business they looked after, although broking sources said Brit had indicated it would have a continued presence in both.

Mander and Hancock are understood to have departed at the...

