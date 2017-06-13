Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 June 2017

Mapfre takes control of Indonesias ABDA

Laura Board 13 June 2017

Spanish insurer Mapfre has completed its EUR90mn ($100.9mn) acquisition of an additional 31 percent stake in Indonesia's Asuransi Bina Dana Arta (ABDA) in a transaction that gives it control of the company.

Mapfre bought an initial 20 percent of ABDA in 2013 as part of a push to expand in southeast Asia. It has now closed last October's agreement after obtaining regulatory approval to buy the additional shares.

With control of ABDA secured, Mapfre must now make a public offer...

