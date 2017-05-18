Recent news:

Mapfre shares slump as investors fret over Brazil

Bernard Goyder 18 May 2017

Mapfre shares dropped 4.8 percent to EUR3.60 at close on the Bolsa de Madrid today, weighed down by political instability in Brazil.

The Brazilian president Michel Temer has been accused of corruption after local media reported he had endorsed bribes to a jailed politician.

The Spanish (re)insurance giant wrote EUR1.2bn ($1.3bn) of gross premiums in Brazil over the first quarter of 2017 across its life and non-life books.

The insurer also has EUR4.7bn of investments, real estate and cash in...

