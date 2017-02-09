Recent news:

Mapfre Re Q4 premiums surge by a third

Laura Board and Catrin Shi 8 February 2017

Higher volumes of proportionate and structured reinsurance solutions led to a 31 percent year-on-year increase in fourth quarter written premium at Mapfre Re.

Fourth quarter written premium totalled EUR1.05bn ($1.12bn), while full-year written premium at the reinsurance arm grew 13.5 percent from the same period of the previous year to EUR4.23bn.

Mapfre Re accounted for 17 percent of group written premium in 2016.

"In recent renewal campaigns Mapfre Re has been able to grow without reducing underwriting standards, mainly through...

