Recent news:

Mapfre Global Risks to launch UK retail operation

Laura Board 9 June 2017

Mapfre Global Risks' (MGR) London hub is to build a UK retail business serving mainly upper-midmarket companies, according to Chris Smith, chief regions and markets officer for MGR's international business.

Smith oversees MGR operations outside Iberia and Latin America from the London regional headquarters.

"We had chosen not to develop the retail business immediately because we needed resources and lead capacity," he said in an interview during an MGR conference in Granada.

MGR is currently looking to fill a new...

