Mapfre Global Risks falls to H1 loss on Adnoc, Panama claims

Laura Board 26 July 2017

Large claims pushed Mapfre's global specialty insurance unit into the red in the first half, as the carrier reported group results that were broadly in line with consensus expectations.

Mapfre Global Risks made a loss of EUR13mn ($15.2mn), compared with a profit of EUR25.4mn a year earlier, as the unit's combined ratio swelled by 27.6 percentage points to 119.3 percent for the first half.

Mapfre said the unit's result was affected by "two concurrent large claims and the impact of...

