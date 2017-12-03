Recent news:

Mapfre faces EUR1.1bn gross cat bill as it cuts US presence

Laura Board 1 December 2017

Spanish (re)insurer Mapfre pegged gross third quarter cat claims in North America and the Caribbean at EUR1.1bn ($1.3bn) as it announced a geographic revamp including a retreat from five US states.

In an announcement accompanying its investor day, the Madrid-based group said it will hone its US focus and fuse its Emea and Asia Pacific operations into a new regional division.

It will also create a sub-division within its Latam North business grouping to cover Central America. The sub-division will...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership