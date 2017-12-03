Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Search archive

Mapfre faces EUR1.1bn gross cat bill as it cuts US presence

Laura Board 1 December 2017

Spanish (re)insurer Mapfre pegged gross third quarter cat claims in North America and the Caribbean at EUR1.1bn ($1.3bn) as it announced a geographic revamp including a retreat from five US states.

In an announcement accompanying its investor day, the Madrid-based group said it will hone its US focus and fuse its Emea and Asia Pacific operations into a new regional division.

It will also create a sub-division within its Latam North business grouping to cover Central America. The sub-division will...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π