Recent news:

Mango leaves Guy Carpenter

David Bull 14 June 2017

Guy Carpenter's head of innovation and product development Don Mango is leaving the reinsurance broker, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Although the circumstances of his departure are unknown, it is not thought that the executive is exiting the Marsh & McLennan subsidiary with another role lined up.

Sources have suggested he is likely to re-emerge at another reinsurance broker or consulting firm, however.

Mango joined Guy Carpenter's quantitative analysis and modelling unit Instrat in 2006 from GE Insurance Solutions, where...

