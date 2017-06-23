Recent news:

Malaysia enforces local ownership rules for insurers: report

Laura Board 23 June 2017

Malaysia's central bank has reportedly asked foreign insurers to ensure that at least 30 percent of their Malaysian units are owned by domestic shareholders.

Reuters reported that Bank Negara Malaysia has written to Malaysian insurers that are wholly owned by foreign entities to insist their parents reduce their stakes to 70 percent or less, in line with regulation introduced in 2009.

The Malaysian units of Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings and Hong Kong's AIA Group were reportedly among the recipients of...

