Recent news:

Major cyber attack could create $8.1bn insured loss: Lloyds

Catrin Shi 17 July 2017

A major outage at several cloud service providers could trigger an average of $53bn of economic losses and as much as $8.1bn of insured losses, according to a research report published by Lloyd's today.

The collaboration between Lloyd's and cyber modelling and analytics firm Cyence modelled the impact of two major cyber scenarios.

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale said the report had provided the scenarios to help insurers gain a better understanding of their cyber risk exposures so they could improve...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership