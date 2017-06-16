Maison set to pay more for reinsurance

Louisiana and Texas homeowners' insurer Maison Insurance said it expects the cost of its reinsurance placement to increase 12.9 percent year-on-year.
The cost of its reinsurance rose from $21.7mn in treaty year 2016-2017 to an estimated $24.5mn this year, parent company 1347 Property Holdings (PIH) said in Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
In line with last year, $170mn of coverage was purchased in excess of $5mn retention per occurrence on its core cat cover, the Tampa, Florida-based carrier said.
Each...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership