Recent news:

Maison set to pay more for reinsurance

Sofia Geraghty 16 June 2017

Louisiana and Texas homeowners' insurer Maison Insurance said it expects the cost of its reinsurance placement to increase 12.9 percent year-on-year.

The cost of its reinsurance rose from $21.7mn in treaty year 2016-2017 to an estimated $24.5mn this year, parent company 1347 Property Holdings (PIH) said in Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In line with last year, $170mn of coverage was purchased in excess of $5mn retention per occurrence on its core cat cover, the Tampa, Florida-based carrier said.

Each...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership