23 May 2017

Maison owner taps Dan Case as COO to grow business

Ted Bunker 23 May 2017

Maison owner 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) named Dan Case, a veteran of Advocate Reinsurance Partners, as COO responsible for growing operations for the carrier.

Case helped start Dallas-based Advocate and led its property reinsurance business when it was acquired by BMS Re in September, remaining as a BMS executive vice president until March. Advocate focused on the US Midwest and Southeast markets, particularly Texas and Florida.

Maison, the main operating unit of Tampa, Florida-based PIH, was expected to enter...

