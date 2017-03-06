Recent news:

Maiden to file delayed results

Matthew Neill 6 March 2017

Bermudian carrier Maiden Holdings will file its delayed annual results later today after the company's auditor completed its 2016 year-end audit.

The company it had received an unqualified opinion from the independent auditor, and will still be deemed a timely filer despite missing the initial deadline.

On 1 March Maiden requested an extension of the deadline to file its annual report with the regulator.

Shares in the reinsurer had dropped almost 6.4 percent the previous day as Maiden warned it...

