Maiden surge leads broad P&C sector advance

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

Maiden Holdings shares climbed 8.8 percent today as the company outstripped a broad advance by the P&C sector as major US stock indexes rose to fresh records.



Carriers from multiline giants like AIG, Travelers and Allstate to niche players like Heritage, United and Universal in Florida also saw gains.



Heritage shares rose 6 percent, with Universal up 3.5 percent and United ahead by 3 percent while most others had gains of less than 1 percent to no more than 2...

