Maiden slips to loss as auto reserves take a toll

Ted Bunker 27 February 2017

Maiden Holdings tumbled to a fourth-quarter loss as a pre-announced reserve charge - mostly tied to auto insurers - took its toll on profits but the bottom line impact was not as dire as some on Wall Street had feared.

The reinsurer posted an operating loss of $69.7mn, or $0.81 per share, compared with a $26.4mn profit in the year-earlier quarter. The consensus view of four analysts was for a $0.98 loss per share in the just-ended quarter.

Unfavourable reserve...

