Recent news:

Maiden shares plunge 10% after $120mn reserve charge

Dan Ascher 15 February 2017

Shares in Maiden Holdings plummeted by more than 10 percent today after the Bermuda-based reinsurer announced a $120mn charge related to commercial auto losses.

The shares gave up as much as 10.6 percent to hit $16.85 before recovering to change hands at $17.02 at 5:54pm GMT.

It followed a post-close profits warning yesterday (14 February) in which the reinsurer - which writes a significant quota share of AmTrust - announced that its fourth quarter results would include a provision to...

