Recent news:

Maiden seeks 10-K filing deadline extension

Ted Bunker 1 March 2017

Maiden Holdings asked for an automatic extension of the deadline to file its audited annual report with US regulators today but said auditors have "substantially completed" their work and found no material weaknesses in its internal controls.

Also, the reinsurer said no changes in its financial results reported Monday are expected in the audited figures. The company said it expects to file within a few days, even though the extension provides three additional workweeks.

A company that files within the...

