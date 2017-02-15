Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

15 February 2017

Maidens commercial auto losses force a $120mn charge

Dan Ascher 14 February 2017

Bermuda-based reinsurer Maiden, which has a significant quota share with AmTrust, bolstered reserves by around $120mn in the fourth quarter mainly to adjust for commercial auto losses over four years through to 2014.

The charge included a provision to strengthen reserves and cover adverse development that was realised in the final three months of 2016, Maiden said in a statement issued after markets closed today and before it reports fourth quarter results later this month.

The charge "primarily" stems from...

