Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 March 2017

Search archive

Maiden drops on concern that annual report may be late

Ted Bunker 1 March 2017

Investors shied away from Maiden Holdings after company executives warned that they may miss a filing deadline tomorrow to produce audited financial statements, citing a $120.4mn reserve charge disclosed two weeks ago.

Maiden shares slumped almost 6.4 percent to close at $15.45 in New York trading.

"Today's market sell off is badly overdone," said Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields in a note to investors. But he also reduced his earnings estimates and share price target, citing lower revenue...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π