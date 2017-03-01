Recent news:

Maiden drops on concern that annual report may be late

Ted Bunker 1 March 2017

Investors shied away from Maiden Holdings after company executives warned that they may miss a filing deadline tomorrow to produce audited financial statements, citing a $120.4mn reserve charge disclosed two weeks ago.

Maiden shares slumped almost 6.4 percent to close at $15.45 in New York trading.

"Today's market sell off is badly overdone," said Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields in a note to investors. But he also reduced his earnings estimates and share price target, citing lower revenue...

