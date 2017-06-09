Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 June 2017

Search archive

Maiden charts $150mn preferred stock sale

Dan Ascher 9 June 2017

Bermudian reinsurer Maiden Holdings plans to sell $150mn in preferred shares at $25 each in a public offering, the firm said today in regulatory filings.

Maiden will use some of the funds raised to redeem its $100mn of 8 percent notes which mature in 2042, according to statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, whose biggest source of revenue comes from providing reinsurance to New York-based sister company AmTrust, said it expects to net about $145.3mn in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π