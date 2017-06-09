Recent news:

Maiden charts $150mn preferred stock sale

Dan Ascher 9 June 2017

Bermudian reinsurer Maiden Holdings plans to sell $150mn in preferred shares at $25 each in a public offering, the firm said today in regulatory filings.

Maiden will use some of the funds raised to redeem its $100mn of 8 percent notes which mature in 2042, according to statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, whose biggest source of revenue comes from providing reinsurance to New York-based sister company AmTrust, said it expects to net about $145.3mn in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership