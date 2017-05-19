Recent news:

Maiden CEO Raschbaum testifies in whistleblower trial

Dan Ascher 19 May 2017

Maiden Holdings CEO Art Raschbaum has vehemently defended the Bermudian reinsurer against fraud allegations made by the firm's former chief operating officer and general counsel.

At a hearing yesterday in New York before a US Department of Labor administrative law judge, Raschbaum said he did not believe that "by any measure" Maiden could be considered to have committed a fraud against its shareholders.

It is the latest development in a long-running case brought by former employee Bentzion Turin.

Turin claims...

