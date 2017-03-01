Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 March 2017

Madison Dearborn completes £40mn Towergate equity buy

Matthew Neill 1 March 2017

Towergate's largest shareholder, private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, has injected another £40mn ($50mn) of equity into the carrier as part of a share issuance.

In a stock exchange filing Towergate announced a pre-emptive offer of 40 million shares priced at £1.00 per share, of which 38.2 million were issued to Madison Dearborn-controlled entity Tango Investments LLC.

The remainder of the offer was issued to a minority shareholder. The purchase takes Madison Dearborn's stake in the company to 25.63 percent...

