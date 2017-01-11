Recent news:

Macro factors to colour 2017 industry outlook

Ted Bunker 10 January 2017

The first year of Donald Trump's presidency promises to be a mixed bag for the US insurance industry.

The long-running but slow-paced US economic expansion appears to be picking up steam and inflation could ratchet up as a result. Fanned by Trump's election, the US dollar has reached levels not seen in over a decade.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated it may accelerate interest rate increases, spurring hopes for eventual improvements in investment income for insurers, but also putting...

