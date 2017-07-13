Recent news:

Macia returns to AIG fold from Hamilton

Bernard Goyder 13 July 2017

Seraina Macia, one of AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's key lieutenants at Hamilton, has returned to AIG after leaving the firm as part of a management purge by former CEO Peter Hancock.

Macia has been appointed CEO of AIG's emerging technology business, which will include the assets of Hamilton USA.

She will report directly to Duperreault and join AIG's executive leadership team.

Macia, née Maag, was CEO of Hamilton USA from October 2016.

As part of Duperreault's accession to one of...

