Recent news:

M&A pressure remains strong in P&C market: Conning

Ted Bunker 16 May 2017

Insurance sector consolidation slowed overall in 2016 while the centre of activity shifted to the property and casualty segment, where more aggressive carriers focused on acquiring specialty assets, Conning said in a new report.

Across all segments, Conning said there were 165 deals with a total value of about $33bn, including 13 of $1bn or more, led by Sompo's $6.3bn Endurance acquisition. In North America, deals with a transaction value totalling $19bn were announced across all segments.

By comparison there...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership