13 May 2017

LV= exploring GI sale to Allianz: report

Matthew Neill and Adam McNestrie 12 May 2017

Mutual insurer LV= is in talks with Allianz over a sale of its general insurance (GI) arm, according to a report.

Sky News reported today LV= had been approached by Allianz regarding the acquisition of a minority stake in the operation.

The broadcaster said discussions remained embryonic, but that any deal could value the GI business at more than £1.0bn ($1.3bn).

Banking sources told this publication that a sale process has been underway for some time and that LV= has...

