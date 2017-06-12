Recent news:

LSM recruits Willis Re's Towler to lead aviation

Dan Ascher 12 June 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets has hired Hans Towler to succeed the outgoing leader of its aviation reinsurance division, the company announced today.

Towler is set to take over from the specialty carrier's head of aviation reinsurance Chris Rudd, who is expected to retire in March next year after running the division since 2001.

The executive has been in the London market for more than three decades, most recently in a second stint at Willis Re, where he was a member of...

