Recent news:

Lower cats help CNA earnings beat

Matthew Neill 31 July 2017

Fewer and less severe catastrophe losses helped US carrier CNA Financial beat second quarter earnings forecasts, as the company reported operating earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88, equating to net operating income of $239mn.

The EPS figure was higher than the $0.75 consensus estimate from Wall Street analysts, according to data collated by MarketWatch, while operating income was up 19 percent on the prior-year period.

CNA's combined ratio improved by 3.9 percentage points to 93.5 percent in the quarter.

The...

