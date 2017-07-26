Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

26 July 2017

Lower cats drive XL Catlin beat

Iulia Ciutina 26 July 2017

XL Group comfortably exceeded Wall Street's expectations as it reported second quarter operating net income of $0.96 per share versus consensus estimates of $0.88 per share, more than doubling the $0.37 per share posted in the same period of 2016.

The Bermudian generated a double-digit Q2 annualised operating return on equity (RoE) of 10.1 percent, running ahead of the 4.1 percent posted a year ago.

Excluding Catlin-related integration costs, the operating RoE was 11.4 percent versus 5.9 percent in Q2...

