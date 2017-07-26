Recent news:

Lower cats drive XL Catlin beat

Iulia Ciutina 26 July 2017

XL Group comfortably exceeded Wall Street's expectations as it reported second quarter operating net income of $0.96 per share versus consensus estimates of $0.88 per share, more than doubling the $0.37 per share posted in the same period of 2016.

The Bermudian generated a double-digit Q2 annualised operating return on equity (RoE) of 10.1 percent, running ahead of the 4.1 percent posted a year ago.

Excluding Catlin-related integration costs, the operating RoE was 11.4 percent versus 5.9 percent in Q2...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership