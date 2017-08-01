Recent news:

Low Q2 cats mask continued worsening of fundamentals

Adam McNestrie, Catrin Shi, Iulia Ciutina 1 August 2017

Low levels of catastrophe losses flattered second quarter results at risk carriers, as market conditions continued to apply upward pressure to core loss ratios amid softening reserve releases.

Most carriers registered an improved headline underwriting performance year-on-year, as a modest cat quarter followed a heavy one in the corresponding period last year, with 14 of 18 companies also besting analysts' forecasts.

Nine of the 14 beat consensus estimates by 10 percent or more, with these outperformers spread across Bermuda, the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password