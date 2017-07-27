Recent news:

Low cats boost Scor Global P&C in Q2

Catrin Shi 27 July 2017

Second quarter operating income at Scor Global P&C surged 79 percent to EUR190mn ($221mn) as the reinsurer benefited from low catastrophe losses in the quarter.

The P&C operating profit outperformed the analyst consensus by 11 percent.

The net technical result at Scor Global P&C jumped almost 62 percent to EUR194mn in the second quarter as the unit's Q2 combined ratio also improved by 4.9 percentage points year-on-year to 92.6 percent.

The improvement was driven almost entirely by the 4.6 point...

