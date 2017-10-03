Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 October 2017

Lonmar targets specie reinsurance with Ross hire

Marcus Alcock 3 October 2017

Lloyd's broker Lonmar Global Risks has hired fine art & specie veteran Charles Ross as an executive director in its Lonmart division as it looks to expand its reinsurance offering.

Ross joins from niche Lloyd's broker Roanoke International, having spent the past seven years as a director responsible for servicing and developing their fine art reinsurance account.

Prior to this he headed up the specie reinsurance department at Willis for seven years.

Ross will report to Aqua Sanfelice, managing director...

