Long Arc PE fund takes majority stake in Tinubu

Ted Bunker 2 October 2017

A US private equity fund, Long Arc Capital, has acquired a majority stake in Tinubu Square, a developer of credit risk management systems, and provided a fresh infusion of funding.



Along with the French government agency Bpifrance, Long Arc delivered EUR53mn ($62mn) to the company to further refine Tinubu's technology and accelerate its development. Tinubu targets its products to surety insurers, trade finance banks and export credit agencies.



The new capital will also help Paris-based Tinubu to pursue growth opportunities...

