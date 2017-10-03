Long Arc PE fund takes majority stake in Tinubu

A US private equity fund, Long Arc Capital, has acquired a majority
stake in Tinubu Square, a developer of credit risk management
systems, and provided a fresh infusion of funding.
Along with the French government agency Bpifrance, Long Arc delivered EUR53mn ($62mn) to the company to further refine Tinubu's technology and accelerate its development. Tinubu targets its products to surety insurers, trade finance banks and export credit agencies.
The new capital will also help Paris-based Tinubu to pursue growth opportunities...
