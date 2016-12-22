Recent news:

London market profit outlook remains grim: PwC

Ted Bunker 21 December 2016

Holiday cheer on Lime Street may be in short supply this season as the outlook for insurers heading into next year can scarcely be called joyful, according to PwC.

Almost a third of the London market expects to lose money on underwriting in 2017, PwC said in a report.

"Nearly one in three insurers are now reliant on investment returns to generate profits," PwC said, noting that in the current investment climate their prospects are far from sanguine.

Insurers in...

