Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

29 June 2017

Search archive

London escapes major cyber loss from NotPetya attack

Catrin Shi 29 June 2017

The London cyber market will once again see limited impact from an international ransomware attack after the NotPetya malware hit Europe and the US on Tuesday (27 June).

The countries worst affected by the NotPetya attack - predominantly Ukraine and Russia - have low cyber insurance penetration, market participants told The Insurance Insider.

"There is very little cyber insurance penetration in the Ukraine, where most of the companies have been affected, and that business tends to be written out of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π