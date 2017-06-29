Recent news:

London escapes major cyber loss from NotPetya attack

Catrin Shi 29 June 2017

The London cyber market will once again see limited impact from an international ransomware attack after the NotPetya malware hit Europe and the US on Tuesday (27 June).

The countries worst affected by the NotPetya attack - predominantly Ukraine and Russia - have low cyber insurance penetration, market participants told The Insurance Insider.

"There is very little cyber insurance penetration in the Ukraine, where most of the companies have been affected, and that business tends to be written out of...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership