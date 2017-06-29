Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

29 June 2017

London Bridge terrorism claims hold-up resolved: Enoizi

Laura Board 29 June 2017

The UK government has officially designated the London Bridge attack of 3 June as terrorism, allowing carriers to begin paying claims to the businesses affected, according to Pool Re CEO Julian Enoizi.

Confirmation from the Treasury came yesterday, within the timeframe stipulated in the 1993 legislation that underpins Pool Re.

That law gives the government 21 days to issue the certification, which begins from the point Pool Re requests confirmation that an event is a terror attack. Pool Re can...

