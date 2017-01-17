Recent news:

Lofty multiple beckons as Argenta receives final bids

Adam McNestrie 16 January 2017

Lloyd's managing and members' agent Argenta could fetch fully 2x book value when its sale process concludes in the coming weeks, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Final-round bids are due this week in the Goldman Sachs-run process, with bidders said to include Matt Fairfield's (re)insurance start-up Exin and state-owned life insurance giant China Taiping.

Chinese private equity house Xio, an interested party in other recent Lloyd's deals, has also been involved in the latter stages of the sale process, it...

