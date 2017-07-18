Recent news:

Lockton taps late founders son Ron as global CEO

Ted Bunker 18 July 2017

Independent broker Lockton has named vice chairman Ron Lockton to replace Glenn Spencer as president and CEO, effective immediately.

Spencer resigned for personal reasons, according to the company. Ron Lockton is the son of the broker's late founder, Jack Lockton, and the nephew of chairman David Lockton.

The younger Lockton was named to the vice chairman's role in 2017 as part of the company's leadership succession plan.

"I completely trust his instincts, admire his integrity, and know he will be...

