Lockton taps ex-Wells Fargo exec Jennings to lead SE

Dan Ascher 4 December 2017

Privately held broker Lockton has hired former Wells Fargo executive Cheryl Jennings to lead its commercial insurance department in the US Southeast.

Jennings spent almost two years at Wells Fargo, according to her LinkedIn profile. The big bank last week announced it was winding down the last of its operations in the insurance broking space.

Prior to working for the San Francisco-based bank, Jennings spent a quarter of a century at Marsh, most recently as a managing director.

She has...

