Lockton hires Willis Walton for new Seattle office

Ted Bunker 27 January 2017

Lockton has lured Willis Towers Watson senior vice president Laura Walton away to help set up its Seattle-area office as the big broker expands in the Pacific Northwest.

The industry veteran will lead business development and client strategy for the new office, temporarily located in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, the company said today in a statement. She is set to start on 13 February.

For the past seven years, Walton has worked for Willis Towers Watson specialising in risk...

