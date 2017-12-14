Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 December 2017

Lockton adds Marsh property broker in Atlanta

Bernard Goyder 14 December 2017

Lockton has recruited a senior property broker from Marsh to strengthen its ranks in Atlanta.

Brett Gillmon becomes senior vice president and will report to US property leader Mike Andler. Lockton said that Gillmon will work across the US, with a focus on the southeast of the country.

He previously worked at Marsh, where he was managing director of the southeast property team in Atlanta.

Gillmon joined Marsh in 1997 and has held posts in London, New York and Dubai...

