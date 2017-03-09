Recent news:

LMGs Aubert warns of post-Brexit claims risks

Laura Board and Bernard Goyder 9 March 2017

Claims chaos could erupt if there is no clear transitional arrangement in place when the UK leaves the EU, London Market Group (LMG) chairman Nicolas Aubert has warned.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider after an event to launch the LMG's key Brexit recommendations to government, Aubert said that without implementation plans "we could face thousands and thousands of situations where insurers can't pay a claim" after losing their EU licence following Brexit.

"The timing of the implementation starts now. This...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership