9 March 2017

LMG asks for assurance on post-Brexit equivalence

Laura Board 9 March 2017

The London Market Group (LMG) today called for a guarantee that the London insurance market will have regulatory equivalence with the EU after Brexit.

Other items on the LMG's list of key recommendations to the government were a new trade deal with the EU to ensure both UK and EU insurers, reinsurers and brokers can continue cross-border business; and an early agreement on an implementation period to avoid a Brexit "cliff edge".

In a statement ahead of an event to...

