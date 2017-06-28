Recent news:

LMA calls for pitches to run claims expert hub

Bernard Goyder 28 June 2017

The Lloyd's Market Group (LMA) is running a tender for a technology company to build a claims expert database, the managing agent association said today.

The LMA is planning to set up a Claims Expert Management Hub to help managing agents measure the value added by claims experts such as lawyers and loss adjusters.

The initiative will utilise a single technology solution and be linked to Lloyd's central market systems, the LMA said. The hub will assess the how well...

