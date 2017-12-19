Recent news:

Lloyds tops up with £3bn of capital post losses

Laura Board 19 December 2017

Investors backing Lloyd's syndicates have provided about £3bn ($4bn) of additional capital to replenish depleted coffers after the third quarter catastrophes, the Corporation has said.

Lloyd's chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and CEO Inga Beale gave the figure in their year-end email to the market, as they also promised a second consecutive annual 10 percent cut to standard market subscriptions.

The executives noted that the way the market had approached recapitalisation had made it seem "close to business as usual" after the...

