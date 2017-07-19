Recent news:

Lloyds outlines MTE syndicate support measures

Matthew Neill 19 July 2017

Lloyd's has set out a series of measures to aid recovery after a market-turning event (MTE), which are designed to maintain its solvency and ability to pay claims.

In a report released this week, the Corporation revealed six "guiding principles" which aim to allow syndicates to bounce back during the aftermath of a major catastrophe and to help capital flow more efficiently back into the market.

Jon Hancock, Lloyd's director of performance management, said the goal of the review was...

