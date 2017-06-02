Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 June 2017

Lloyds must better support young entrepreneurs: Cavanagh

Catrin Shi 2 June 2017

Lloyd's is not doing enough to promote and foster entrepreneurialism and is at risk of losing the best talent to other areas of the market, Willis Re CEO John Cavanagh has claimed.

Speaking at the Association of Lloyd's Members national conference yesterday, Cavanagh said Lloyd's had been "a bit skittish" in allowing new entrepreneurial start-ups.

The Lloyd's market has historically been very good at providing the right environment for young, ambitious entrepreneurs, the executive said, pointing to the likes of...

