Recent news:

Lloyds issues market circular on ProSight run-off

Catrin Shi 9 June 2017

Lloyd's has formally notified the market of ProSight's decision to put Syndicate 1110 into run-off.

In a market bulletin today, the Corporation said Syndicate 1110 would continue to be fully able to meet all of its claims and added that ProSight would continue to service the syndicate's business.

"While Syndicate 1110 will not be accepting any new business, all existing business brokers should continue to deal with their usual contacts at ProSight, who will be available to assist with any...

