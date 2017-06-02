Recent news:

Lloyds international regulatory affairs chief departs

Bernard Goyder 2 June 2017

Rosemary Beaver, the head of international regulatory affairs at Lloyd's, has stepped down after 30 years at the Corporation.

Andrew Gurney will take on Beaver's former responsibilities, in addition to his role as deputy head of international regulatory affairs, according to sister title Reactions, which broke the news yesterday. He has worked at Lloyd's since 1998.

The Lloyd's regulatory affairs department coordinates the London specialty market's global licence network and is responsible for negotiating new trading licences for the Corporation...

