3 October 2017

Lloyds holds back SPAs as trio of syndicates get nod

Adam McNestrie 3 October 2017

Lloyd's has pushed back the approvals process for Barbican's special purpose arrangement (SPA) with Toa Re and Apollo's venture with Mark Rayner, The Insurance Insider understands.

The decision on their launch was deferred to the Franchise Board meeting in late October in order to privilege three full syndicate start-ups looking to commence operations on 1 January.

Click to enlarge Sources said that Barbican's Lloyd's sidecar with the Japanese reinsurer and the SPA of the former Faraday chief underwriting officer are...

This article was published as part of issue October 2017/1

